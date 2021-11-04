Sants from Himachal's Jawalamukhi, Baijnath temples to virtually attend PM Modi's Kedarnath event tomorrow

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on Friday the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at Uttrakhand's Kedarnath shrine premises after which he will connect virtually with sants and other people from Jwalamukhi and Baijnath temples in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, a senior district official said today.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Nipun Jindal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-ordinate the event from Kedarnath on the November 5 and for that Shiva temples and such temples where Adi Guru Shankaracharya had visited, have been identified across the country. Four temples have been identified from Himachal Pradesh, out of which two temples are from the Kangra district. One is Shiva temple Baijnath and another one is Jwalamukhi temple."

Jindal further said that the event in Kedarnath will be live-streamed and a few sants will be joining the Prime Minister for the interaction, "Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is likely to be present in Jawalamukhi. All the arrangements are being worked on and it will be completed soon," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria said, "It is always a matter of pride for us when PM Modi interacts with the people of the hill state. Whenever such programs are held, there is a special enthusiasm among all the people and the workers."

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned grand programmes across the country for cultural renaissance tomorrow, party general secretary Tarun Chugh said.

In a statement issued by the BJP, Chugh said that in view of Modi's historic visit to Kedarnath, party president J P Nadda has planned grand cultural renaissance programmes across the country, including at four dhams, 12 jyotirlingas and 87 prominent temples along the routes taken by Shankaracharya during his travels.

Arrangements have also been made at various Shiva temples across the country for public viewing of the event in Kedarnath, he said. (ANI)