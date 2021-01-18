Sanyukt Kisan Morcha distances itself from Bhartiya Kisan Union chief after political outreach allegation

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Distancing itself from Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday said it was not associated with the "all-party meeting" attended by Chaduni.

In a press note, SKM said a committee has been formed to look into the matter and give its report in three days' time.

"SKM is not associated with the "all-party meeting" taken up by Chaduni with political parties. SKM, after taking note of Gurnam Singh Chaduni's ongoing activities with political parties, after a due discussion on the same in a general body meeting of SKM yesterday, has formed a Committee that will inquire into the matter and give its report in 3 days' time. SKM will take further steps thereafter," the statement read.



Punjab union leaders Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, as well as Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh leader Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee leader Yogendra Yadav, signed the letter.

Asserting to continue to protest against the BJP rallies, Chaduni on January 10 said his organisation had not let the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to hold a rally in Karnal.

"Yes, we didn't allow Khattar Sahab (Haryana CM) to hold the rally in Kaimal. BJP said that they will hold 700 rallies to break our movement and we will protest against such BJP rallies," Chaduni had said.

BKU is one of the unions, which is protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws---- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

