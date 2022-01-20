Sanyukt Samaj Morcha announces 17 more candidates for Punjab Assembly election

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of farmer unions, announced 17 more candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections on Wednesday.



Until now, SSM has announced 47 candidates for the election which is scheduled for February 20. Whereas, the SSM and Gurnaam Singh Charuni's Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) have announced 57 candidates so far.

Charuni's SSP and SSM are contesting the Punjab election together. Charuni is a Haryana-based farmer leader. SSM is led by Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, SSM leader Adv Prem Singh Bhangu condemned the raid on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relatives by ED, adding that an investigation should have been initiated before conducting raids. (ANI)

