Sapodilla auction commences at Amalsad in Gujarat's Navsari

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], November 12 (ANI): The post-Diwali auction of Chikoo fruit (Sapodilla) started at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Sub Market Yard on Thursday at Navsari district's Amalsad in Gujarat.

On the first day, about 5,000 to 6,000 kgs of Chikoo was brought by farmers to the market in Amalsad for sale.





"The rate of Chikoo is good this time. Farmers are getting Rs 800 to Rs 1300 for 20 kgs of the fruit in the auction," said Ashok Bhairvani, Vice-chairman, Amalsad Market Yard.

The farmers were happy to see Chikoo getting much better rates than expected.

Excessive rainfall is one of the reasons for the lower production of the Chikoo crop this season.

It is a matter of concern whether the market would witness good sales again after January and prices would remain the same or not, say fruitsellers.

Apart from Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are the main producers of Chikoo serving as large markets for the fruit. (ANI)

