Sarabhai gave new dimensions to India's nuclear and space programmes: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his tributes to Dr Vikram Sarabhai on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary and said that he gave new dimensions to the country's nuclear and space programmes.

"Dr Bhabha's demise had left a vacuum in the Indian science community. Sarabhai had taken it upon himself to fill that void and he gave new dimensions to the country's nuclear and space programs," Prime Minister said in a video, which he shared on social media.

Sarabhai had established the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1962 and is known as the father of Indian research programme.

"Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember the exemplary Dr Vikram Sarabhai. His contribution to Indian science and innovation is tremendous. His efforts ensured India made rapid strides in science and space," Modi also said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that this is a special occasion for the country as it comes close to the time the Indian satellite Chandrayaan 2 is about to land on the Moon.

"The Vikram lander on Chandrayaan 2 will land on the Moon next month. It will be a special tribute to Sarabhai from the 130 crore Indians," he said.

"The scientist fraternity knows Sarabhai very well. He stressed on the advancement of technology. The younger generation can also benefit from knowing about his life's work and take inspiration from him," Modi said.

Referring to the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) programme, Modi said that Sarabhai was the person who connected science with education and used televisions to educate people.

"Sarabhai was not only a great scientist but also a good person and an amazing teacher," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the students across the country to take part in the Online Space Quiz by ISRO to get a chance to visit Hrikota and witness Chandrayaan land on the Moon.

"The quiz has already started and will continue till August 20. Two students from every state will get the chance to visit Sriharikota and witness the Chandrayaan 2 landing on the Moon," he said. (ANI)

