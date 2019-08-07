Dalbir Kaur speaking to ANI in Jalandhar, Punjab on August 7.
Dalbir Kaur speaking to ANI in Jalandhar, Punjab on August 7.

Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur condoles Sushma Swaraj's demise

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
Sarabjit, who was sentenced to death over terrorism charges, died in a Pakistan prison after some inmates attacked him in 2013.
Dalbir said she was shocked to know that Swaraj has died as she had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in her last tweet just hours before her demise.
"I still can't believe Swaraj is dead. It is a huge loss not only for BJP but for the entire nation as well," Dalbir said.
Dalbir further said, "Swaraj always helped people. Even if someone tweets to her she always came out for help. In Sarabjit's matter, Swaraj helped a lot."
She said that whether it was Hamid Ansari (the Indian national repatriated from Pakistan), Geeta (the deaf and mute girl rescued from Pakistan) or Kulbhushan Jadhav (former Naval officer, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in 2017), she helped all.
"Swaraj was an honest and hardworking woman and a politician. Her loss cannot be fulfilled. I pray for strength to her family and peace to her soul," Dalbir added.
According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

