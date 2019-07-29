Saradha chit fund: Kolkata HC directs counsel of Rajiv Kumar to seek CBI permission before consultation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Kolkata High Court on Monday amended its May 23 interim order directing the counsel of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, to seek the permission of CBI, twenty-four hours before giving consultation to the former top cop.

A single bench of Justice Madhumati Mitra amended the order, which further stated that the consultation between Rajeev and his lawyer Milan Mukhopadhyay can take place only twice a week.

The matter is slated to be heard tomorrow.

In the May 23 interim order, the high court had directed Rajiv to submit his passport to the CBI and prevented the investigating agency from arresting him for custodial interrogation in connection with the scam.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached Kumar's residence to question him. The team was detained, taken to a police station and was later released.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the officer's residence. (ANI)

