Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover route closed in Delhi: Traffic Police

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday informed the closure of the road from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover in the national capital.

Owing to the route closure, the traffic police advised commuters to take a different route when going from Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan.

"The route from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover has been closed for traffic. Drivers to go from Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan, use DND-Mayur Vihar-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a roughly translated tweet from Hindi.

Slow vehicular movement was seen on Bhairon Marg because of the closure of the road earlier on Tuesday morning.

The Delhi Traffic police advised commuters coming from Akshardham, Ashram, towards Central Delhi and North Delhi to use Mathura Road, Barapula, W-point and Noida Link Road. (ANI)

