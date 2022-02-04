Saraswati Puja: Idol makers expect good sales this year after suffering losses due to COVID earlier

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 4 (ANI): Ahead of Saraswati Puja, idol makers in northern Kolkata's Kumortuli are hoping for good business this year after suffering financial losses due to several waves of COVID-19.

Idol makers are hopeful that easing of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of schools and colleges will bring in a good amount of business for them.

"As of now, there are fewer orders but now schools have reopened so we are hoping for good sales," said Mintu Pal, an idol maker.



"We have started receiving orders from school, colleges and coaching institutions as they celebrate the festival on their premises," Pal said.

Idol makers informed ANI that earlier they used to receive orders months before the festival but now the situation has changed a bit. Artists are working day and night to ensure delivery of all the orders.

"I come here every year to buy Saraswati idol. I feel happy just by roaming around here in this market," said Adrij Shah, a class 4 student who visited Kumortuli.



Artists say that this year they are witnessing more purchases of small-sized idols due to budget constraints.

"We have reduced the scale of Pooja due to COVID-19 and budget restraints," said Rima Das, a customer in the market.



"This time even the (idol) options are fewer. I come here from far every year just to buy a Saraswati idol. They are costly this time. The artist claims that the cost of raw material has increased. Hence, increase in prices of idols," said Subhashis, another customer.

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, will be celebrated this year on February 5. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of India.

As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.

Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati.

The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh). (ANI)