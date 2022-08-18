Sarbananda Sonowal embarks on official visit to Iran, UAE

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Iran and UAE to visit Chabahar Port and to participate in bilateral meetings with Iranian Ministers.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sonowal will be visiting the Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, Iran and UAE including Jebel Ali Port.

Chabahar Port is the Country's first overseas port project. The development of the Chabahar Port Project is a prestigious project of national importance.

The Minister in a statement said that due to the pandemic, there were fewer visits from India to Iran and vice-versa.

This Ministerial visit will strengthen ties and the maritime relationship between the two nations. This visit will also highlight the importance of Chabahar as a gateway for Indian trade with Europe, Russia and CIS countries.



"The Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Road and Urban Development and Health and Medical Education of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Ministry said.

During this visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates of competency in unlimited voyages between the Government of India and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also proposed to be signed.

The Minister will also meet the ambassadors of CIS countries based in Teheran.

Sonowal will also visit Jebel Ali Port, UAE and meet dais during the visit.

Round Table meetings with Heads of Shipping/Freight Companies in UAE will also be attended by him. (ANI)

