Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates BUMS course of govt Unani medical college in J-K's Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the first batch of BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery) course of the Government Unani Medical College and Hospital (GUMC&H) at Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the Ministry of AYUSH said that the event was also graced by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha through virtual mode.

Speaking to reporters outside at the institute, he said, "There is an arrangement of the modern system here so that students can boost the Unani System of Medicine. It is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Under his leadership, this course has been launched for students at the medical college and hospital."

Earlier on Friday, Sonowal took part in a plantation drive of 71 medicinal plant saplings to commemorate the 71st birthday of the Prime Minister at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine in Srinagar.

Terming the inauguration of the BUMS course as a historic moment for the whole union territory, the Union Minister said that institution will go a long way to promote the indigenous systems of medicine in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir particularly the Unani System of Medicine in the Kashmir Division. He said that the Ayush Ministry is determined to provide basic healthcare services to the people of the country.



While congratulating the students who got admission in the first batch of BUMS, Sonowal said that Prime Minister is working tirelessly for the development, peace and integrity of whole nations and advised the students to work with the same dedication and energy to bring laurels to the Whole UT.

Later, the Union Minister took a round of OPD block, operation theatre block, various labs inside the Hospital and all blocks of the academic building, where the Union Minister and other officers interacted with the students of the first batch of BUMS.

The Ministry informed that the Unani Medical College and Hospital Ganderbal has been constructed with the financial assistance of Rs 17 crore from the Ministry of AYUSH under the erstwhile Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) scheme, Rs 18.25 crore from UT Government and Rs 38.82 lakhs under National AYUSH Mission for operationalization of the college.

The College is having an annual intake capacity of 60 BUMS students along with 60 bedded hospital. There are seven clinical departments viz; Moalijat (Medicine), Jarahat (Surgery), Ain-Uzn-Anf-Halq (Ophthalmology &ENT), Ilm-ul-Qabalatwa Niswan (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Ilmul Atfal (Paediatrics), Amraz-Jild (Dermatology) and Ilaj bit Tadbeer (Regimental Therapy) in the college.

During the visit, the Union Minister was accompanied by Chairperson District Development Council Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Special Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, Director General AYUSH, Dr Mohan Singh, Director General, CCRUM, Asim Ali Khan, Principal Government Unani Medical College, Samia Rashid, SSP Ganderbal and other concerned. (ANI)

