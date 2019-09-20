Government of India (Representative image)
Government of India (Representative image)

Sardar Patel National Unity Award to be bestowed for national integration

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:55 IST

New Delhi (India) September 20 (ANI): Sardar Patel National Unity Award, a new honour for outstanding efforts to further national integration on the pattern of Padma awards will be bestowed annually to an individual or any institution or organisation, the Union Home Ministry said on Friday.
"Any citizen of India without distinction of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, age or occupation and any institution/organisation shall be eligible for the Award," a notification issued by the Home Ministry said.
It said that any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex shall be eligible for the award.
The names of the person or organisation or institution, upon whom the decoration is conferred, shall be published in the Gazette of India and a register of all such recipients shall be maintained under the direction of the President, the notification said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the institution of the award for national unity at the annual conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police held at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat, near the statue of Sardar Patel.
The Prime Minister had announced the award drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel's contribution towards the unification of the country. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:58 IST

GST approves relaxation in filing annual returns for MSMEs

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including relaxation in the filing of annual returns for MSMEs for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Farmers to march to Delhi's Kishan Ghat in protest against power...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A large group of farmers from various parts of western UP gathered in Noida on Thursday and are scheduled to march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, to protest against hiked electricity rates and the money from sugarcane sales that government owes to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

GST decisions: Wet grinders to cost less, caffeinated beverages more

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the reduction of GST rates on a slew of goods including slide fasteners dried tamarind, plates made of leaves and wet grinders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

No gas leakage discovered in any of our plants in Mumbai: RCF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After receiving many complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai last night, Mumbai Police today stated that no gas leakage was discovered in any of the plants of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:37 IST

PM Modi departs for 7-day visit to US to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:35 IST

GST reduced on hotel accommodation, outdoor catering

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a reduction in GST rates on services relating to several sectors including hotels and outdoor catering services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:34 IST

UP: Woman thrashed over suspicion of child-lifting in Bijnaur,...

Bijnaur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly thrashed by an angry mob in Garhmalpur area of Bijnaur over suspicion of child, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP's Gyandev Ahuja to hold demonstration, candle march against...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyandev Ahuja on Friday announced to hold a demonstration in front of Pakistan Embassy on September 23 and a candle vigil march on September 26 in New Delhi against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighboring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:17 IST

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal to embark on a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Saturday, to attend the meeting of 7th India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:16 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv reviews Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary arrangements

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, reviewed the arrangements for celebrations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:09 IST

Uma Bharti terms Rahul's jibe on Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy'

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy', stating that the event will only have positive ramifications for India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:59 IST

HRD ministry team visits J-K to finalise special package for...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A team of Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to finalise the action plan for the special financial package to it.

Read More
iocl