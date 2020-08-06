Sarpanch fired upon by terrorists succumbs to injuries in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday, who was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries.

Terrorists fired upon Khanday outside his residence in Vessu, Kulgam on Thursday.

On Tuesday, terrorists had fired upon sarpanch Arif Ahmad at Akhran Village of Kulgam district. he had sustained an injury to his neck, the police had said. (ANI)

