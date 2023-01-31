Sarpanch's husband attempts self-immolation in Telangana's Nizamabad

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): The sarpanch of Nandipet along with her husband staged a protest outside Nizamabad Collector's office on Monday.

In a highly dramatic incident in front of the Nizamabad collectorate, the sarpanch of Nandipet and her husband staged a protest. The husband even attempted to immolate himself demanding justice distressed that they were not getting the pending bills. They claimed to have implemented projects worth crores of rupees but the sub sarpanch is not signing the cheques.





According to Nizamabad Zilla Panchayat Officer, "Nandipet Sarpanch S Vani along with her husband has given a complaint against the sub sarpanch. They stated that the sub sarpanch is not signing the cheques for the developmental works undertaken and also not cooperating in the village's developmental activities. They have demanded to take action against the sub-Sarpanch."



He tried to light himself on fire by pouring kerosene but was rescued by the security officials. (ANI)

