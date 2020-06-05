SASB performs 'pratham pujan' of Shri Amarnath ji at Jammu, no decision yet on starting yatra

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) performed 'pratham pujan' of Baba Amarnath with religious fervor here in its Jammu office on Friday.

The administration informed that no decision has been taken yet on starting Amarnath Yatra as the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to media, CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board Bipul Pathak said: "The first pooja of Shri Amarnath Ji was conducted today. It is performed every year. We have not taken any decision on starting the Amarnath Yatra so far due to COVID-19 pandemic."

He, however, added that the administration will decide on the yatra after assessing the COVID-19 situation and will make all arrangements accordingly.

The board conducts this pooja every year as it signifies the commencement of the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Shri Amarnath.

Last year, the yatra was cut short and the administration had issued an advisory to Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the area and return immediately, shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage. (ANI)

