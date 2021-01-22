Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is conscious and well-oriented with a pulse rate of 67 per minute and blood pressure is 126/60mm Hg (126/60mm Hg), said Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute on Friday.

"66-year-old Sasikala is conscious and well oriented. Her pulse rate is 67 per minute and her blood pressure is 126 / 60 mmHg. Whereas the respiratory rate of her is 20-24 per minute," said the Hospital in a statement.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test. She was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital after complaints of fever and later she was shifted to Victoria Hospital Bengaluru yesterday.



The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

