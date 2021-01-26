Sasikala's health condition stable, being continuously monitored: Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): The health condition of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment here at a Bengaluru hospital, is stable.

"Sasikala is stable and comfortable and is taking oral food normally. She is walking with support," informed the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Tuesday.

The medical college also revealed that she is being treated as per standard protocol for COVID-19 and is being continuously monitored, it added.



The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later she was admitted to BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

She is currently serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

