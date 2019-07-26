Sasmit Patra appointed chief whip of BJD in Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has been appointed as the chief whip of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Upper House by the BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.
Patnaik also appointed Rajya Sabha MP, Amar Patnaik as party general secretary in-charge of Parliamentary party.
On June 21, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the names of Patnaik and Patra as party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Baishnab.
Baishnab was an IAS officer and private secretary to former late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"Dr Amar Patnaik, Head IT wing and Dr Sasmit Patra, spokesperson and Secretary (Minority Affairs) would be the BJD's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections," a press release from BJD had said. (ANI)
