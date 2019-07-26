Sasmit Patra appointed chief whip of BJD in Rajya Sabha

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:00 IST

Tribunal notice to Centre, TN over Vaiko's application to...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A special tribunal on Friday issued a notice to the Centre and Tamil Nadu state government on the application of MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko seeking to implead in the proceedings on whether Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) should be banned.