Satara authority tells SC tomb of Afzal Khan has not been touched during demolition

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The authority concerned with Satara on Monday apprised the court that they have not touched the tomb of Afzal Khan while demolishing the alleged encroachments around the graveyard in the forest land.

In pursuance of the order dated November 11 2022, district collector, Satara filed an affidavit with the photographs before and after demolition.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud noted the affidavit filed by the district collector, Satara wherein it was stated that the authorities have not touched the tomb of Afzal Khan while following the demolition of alleged encroachments around the graveyard.

Senior Advocate NK Kaul, appearing for the respondent, apprised the court that the authority has demolished dharamshalas, which was part of alleged encroachments. In contrast, two other graves were also found which have been preserved.

On November 11, the Supreme Court asked the Collector, Satara to file a report mentioning due process followed for the demolition of alleged encroachments around Afzal Khan's tomb in Satara, Maharashtra.

The state of Maharashtra has stated that demolition had been carried out of illegal construction as some irregularities were going on in the forest land surrounding the tomb of Afzal Khan.

Advocate Nizam Pasha appeared for the petitioner in the matter.



The court was hearing the plea filed by Hazrat Mohd Afzal Khans Memorial Society seeking to direct the State of Maharashtra to ensure that no damage is caused to the tomb/dargah of Afzal Khan situated in Pratapgarh, Satara, Maharashtra.

According to the petition, since Thursday morning, i.e., November 10, there is a widespread belief that the Tomb of Afzal Khan will be demolished today.

"A local online news channel has been running live coverage of the demolition of unauthorized structures around Afzal Khan's Tomb in Satara, Maharashtra. Screenshots from the said live coverage show that men have climbed the roof of the tomb/dargah with the help of a ladder and are attempting to demolish it," the plea said.

The petitioner submitted that they are apprehensive that damage will be done or the tomb of Afzal Khan may be demolished today and beseeches the top Court to issue appropriate directions to protect the tomb of Afzal Khan that has existed on site since before November 1659.

According to the petition, Afzal Khan was a general who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of the Bijapur Sultanate in India and played an important role in the southern expansion of the Bijapur Sultanate by subjugating the Nayaka chiefs who had taken control of the former Vijayanagara territory.

The petitioner said, "Afzal Khan was defeated and killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on November 20."

According to the petition, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a ruler and a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj carved out his own independent kingdom from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur which formed the genesis of the Maratha Empire and is a duly venerated and important leader in Indian history. (ANI)

