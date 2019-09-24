Satara Lok Sabha by-poll to be held on Oct 21: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that by-poll to Satara Lok Sabha constituency will take place alongside Maharashtra Assembly polls on October 21.

The announcement was made by the commission after the Bombay High court passed an order on an election petition.

The by-poll is being held as sitting Member of Parliament Udayanraje Bhonsle left the Nationalist Congress Party to join the BJP earlier this month.

The last date for filing nominations for the by-poll is October 4 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24 alongside the Assembly elections. (ANI)