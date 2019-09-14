Satej Patil appointed president of Kolhapur District Rural Congress Committee

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

'Medi-city' to come up in Jammu and Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that scores of hospitals across the country were willing to invest in the "medi-city" for which the Central government has finalised land in both Jammu and Srinagar.