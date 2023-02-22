"Satisfied with my tenure:" Outgoing AP governor Biswachandan Harichandan

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] February 22 (ANI): The outgoing Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that he was very happy and satisfied with his tenure and thanked Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the "support and cooperation".

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the new governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Reddy bid farewell to Harichandan at Gannavaram International Airport, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. He has been recently appointed as the new Governor of Chhattisgarh.



The Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the outgoing Governor Harichandan and felicitated him with a shawl, a release said.

Harichandan served as Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2019 to January 2023.

On his arrival at the Airport, Harichandan was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour by the police battalion. Later, CM Reddy, minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP K Rajendranath reddy, Principal Secretary to Governor, Anil Kumar Singhal and other senior officers accompanied the Governor to the aircraft and bid farewell to him, it added.

K Moshen Raju, Chairman, AP Legislative Council, Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagya Lakshmi, RM Basha, Chief Information Commissioner, C Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, MD, APSRTC, R Muthyala Raju, Secretary to CM, Ranjit Basha, Collector, Krishna district and other officials and non-officials were among those who were present on the occasion. (ANI)

