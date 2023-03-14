Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner to take legal action against wife, says "allegations baseless"

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): In connection with veteran actor Satish Kaushik's death, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu on Monday said the allegations levelled by his second wife Saanvi Malu are baseless.

The actor died at 66 following a cardiac arrest in Delhi on Wednesday late night. Kaushik attended a Holi party held at the Delhi farmhouse of businessman Vikas Malu where at the midnight, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a Gurugram hospital.

After his wife levelled accusations of his involvement in the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu alleged that his name is being used in "wrong light".

Business Vikas Malu, who is a friend of Satish Kaushik said he is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

His lawyer Rajesh Thakur said that Vikas will take legal action against his wife for the allegations levelled against him. He said that a defamation case will be filed. Thakur said that Vikas Malu has separated from his wife Saanvi and the allegations were a conspiracy to gain popularity.

He said that his client is continuously cooperating with the police and will continue to do so in the future.

Vikas Malu said that Satish Kaushik was his family friend and his demise is a personal loss for him.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Malu said, "Satish Kaushik had come to the party on the day of Holi and everything was normal. I went to my room in the evening. At around 12:20 pm, I got information that Satish Kaushik's health deteriorating, after which I also went to the hospital."

Malu said he also attended the funeral of the veteran actor.

Vikas said that after Satish Kaushik's death, Delhi Police recorded his statement and he would get his statement recorded wherever necessary.

On the allegation of absconding, Vikas Malu said that he is still standing in front of everyone.

Asked about allegations of his connections with the underworld, Vikas Malu said, "It is all baseless and everything will come out in the investigation."

Vikas Malu also uploaded the video of the party held at his farmhouse on the day of Holi on Instagram and wrote, "Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light."

"I cannot fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together," he added.

In connection with Satish Kaushik's death, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu's second wife Saanvi Malu has levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming his role in the death of the actor.

Saanvi Malu has also complained to the police in the matter, after which the Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations. She alleged that Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.

"In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Police will call the woman to record her statement," Delhi Police told ANI in a statement.



Saanvi Malu alleged that actor Satish Kaushik and her husband had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two. Speaking to ANI, Saanvi Malu said, "I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India."

She further alleged, "When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation."

On being asked about her earlier complaints against Vikas Malu, she alleged that Vikas as well as his son "raped" her after which she left his house.

"I had earlier registered a complaint against Vikas Malu. Firstly, Vikas raped me, and then forcefully got married to me. After marriage, even his son started raping me. This was completely unbearable for me, and I left his house in October 2022," she said.

It is pertinent to note that the minor son of Vikas Malu's first wife had also lodged an FIR against Vikas Malu's second wife under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. The video is also with the police, the police said.

Vikas Malu's second wife Saanvi further alleged that her husband has connections to the underworld including the likes of Dawood Ibrahim.

"I have images of several people who used to visit our house regularly. Vikas himself told me that Anas, who used to come to our house, is Dawood Ibrahim's son. Mustafa, another person who regularly came to our house, is also Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man, she further added.

After receiving complaints from both sides, the police registered FIRs against both parties but did not arrest them.

The matter pertains to the death of veteran actor, Satish Kaushik who died on March 9 allegedly due to cardiac arrest

Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his friends, and danced, after which he went to sleep at around 9:30 pm and at around 12 am his health deteriorated. He called the manager and told him that he was having difficulty in breathing. His manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he died at 1.43 am despite being given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The Delhi Police said that it is examining seven hours of CCTV footage at the farmhouse in Delhi where the actor celebrated Holi.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team visited Vikas Malu's farmhouse on Sunday evening and questioned the staff and guards who were present there on the day of Holi party.

Delhi Police said the detailed post-mortem report of Kaushik confirms that the death was a "natural" one and occurred due to 'cardiac arrest'.

According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage which is associated with coronary artery diseases. Death appears to be natural in manner. The viscera have been preserved and photography, videography has been done, the police said.

Satish Kaushik had a medical history of hypertension and sugar, the police said.

Days after the demise of the 66-year-old veteran actor, a crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where the deceased actor was staying, sources said on Saturday.

As per sources, the probing team recovered some 'medicines' from the farmhouse. The medicines have been sent for examination and the report is yet to come. Although, no banned medicine has been found, however, it is being ascertained which salts were found in the medicine.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

