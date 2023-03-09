Satish Kaushik's artistic creations, performances will always be remembered: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik and said that his contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered.

The veteran actor, who is known for his immense contribution to the Indian Film industry, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 67 years.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah said in a tweet.

A close friend of Satish, Anupam Kher first broke the news on social media in the early hours on Thursday morning.

Reportedly, veteran actor-director Kaushik passed away due to cardiac arrest.



Satish Kaushik, belonged to the Mahendragarh district of Haryana and was holding the chairmanship of the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus of National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.

But it was his role as the lovable Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' that made Satish Kaushik a household name. His portrayal of the bumbling but endearing sidekick to Anil Kapoor's titular character was an instant hit with audiences, and the film went on to become one of the most beloved Hindi films of all time.

The news of Satish Kaushik's death has left his fans and admirers in a state of shock and disbelief. His sudden departure has created a chasm that will be difficult to fill. As tributes pour in from across the world, it is evident that Satish was much more than just an actor or filmmaker. He was a beloved son, a cherished friend, and an actor who touched the hearts of millions. (ANI)

