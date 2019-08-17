Satna: 13-year-old boy kidnapped, Rs 10 lakh demanded as ransom

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A complaint was registered on Saturday regarding the abduction of a 13-year-old boy in Amarpatan.

According to police, the minor was abducted on August 16 and a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded.

"We are working on the case. The child will be rescued soon," said Gautam Singh Solanki, Superintendent of Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

