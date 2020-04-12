Satya Nagar area in Bhubaneswar identified as containment zone

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): Satya Nagar area in Bhubaneswar was sealed on Sunday after the district administration identified the locality as a containment zone.

A total of 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Odisha, out of which 12 persons have been cured and one death has been recorded, said the state's Health Department today.

India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 7,409 are active COVID-19 cases and 764 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case has migrated. The toll due to the virus has risen to 273. (ANI)

