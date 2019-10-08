Satya Pal Malik meets NAFED chairman to discuss procurement of apple produce

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday met the Chairman of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) Dr Bijender Singh here to discuss procurement of apple produce.

Malik and Dr Singh discussed the ongoing process of procurement and marketing of the apple produce from Jammu and Kashmir by the NAFED and its benefit for the apple growers.

"Bijender Singh briefed Governor about initiatives of NAFED for promotion of co-operative marketing of agricultural produce, better price realisation for small and marginal farmers and diversification of its activities to make available essential items of daily need to the consumers at affordable rates," read an official release.

Last month, Governor Satya Pal Malik had informed in a press conference that NAFED is working out a scheme to help the apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

