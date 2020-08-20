Satya Pal Malik takes oath as Meghalaya Governor

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Satya Pal Malik took oath as the new Governor of Meghalaya here on late Wednesday evening.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder.

Malik served as Governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 18, 2020.

He also was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019.

While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties. (ANI)