Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will be sworn in as the Governor of Goa on November 3.
The previous Governor Mridula Sinha had taken charge of the coastal state in 2014. Her term ended this year.
President Ram Nath Kovind had on October 25 appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Goa.
Malik was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when it was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without a legislature. (ANI)
Satya Pal Malik to be sworn in as Goa Governor on Nov 3
ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:09 IST
