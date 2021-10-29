'Satyameva Jayate' says Aryan Khan's legal team after Bombay HC granted him bail in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): With Bombay High Court granting bail to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, the legal team of lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented him in the matter, said there was "no possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on Oct 2.

Expressing its happiness over the verdict, the team said "Satyameva Jayate".

"Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by Bombay HC. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on Oct 2! Satyamev Jayate," the team said.

The court today granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday. Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant while Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case. (ANI)