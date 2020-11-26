Satyendar Jain says COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi down to 8.5 per cent

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has come down to 8.5 per cent in the last three weeks.

"The positivity rate that was 15.26 per cent on November 7, has now come down to 8.5 per cent. There is a downfall of over 40 per cent... A vaccine will hopefully soon be out. Until we are completely assured of the situation is in control, no schools will reopen," Jain told ANI.

On the question of reopening of schools, he said: "As of now, we have no intension to open the schools. Till the time we will be sure of the situation (COVID-19), we won't open the schools."



On Delhi's testing capacity, Jain said: "We are taking more than 35,000 samples of RT-PCR. But the labs are not able to deliver the reports. The Delhi government has increased its capacity. The testing here is reaching the saturation level."

"In the last fours days, there are 9,138 beds that have become empty and over 1000 ICU beds. In the 4 days, we increased our capacity and some were vacated. Over 50 per cent of beds are now available in Delhi," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 38,287 active cases in the state. (ANI)

