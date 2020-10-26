Satyendar Jain to meet Mayors of all 3 municipal corporations protesting outside CM Kejriwal's residence

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be meeting the mayors of all three municipal corporations on Monday who are holding a sit-in protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation.



"Either call us in or we'll sit here in protest. We won't move from here," the Mayors stated.

They asserted that their employees are struggling to meet the ends. However, the Delhi Government is not working in this direction.

"I want to ask Delhi Government, why are they spending crores of rupees in publicity? Delhi Government is not doing anything. We request the CM to hear us and answer by when will the Delhi Government," said Jay Prakash, Mayor.(ANI)

