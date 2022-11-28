Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi's jailed minister Satyender Jain on Monday withdrew the contempt plea moved against Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the leak of his Tihar CCTV footage.

The plea was moved by Jain against ED alleging that the agency leaked the CCTV videos despite the undertaking given in court.

Advocates Rishikesh Kumar and Mohd Irshad, appearing for Jain on Monday apprised the special court that the minister wished to withdraw the contempt plea.

The Special Judge Vikas Dhull, after taking note of the statement allowed for the withdrawal of the plea. The same court fixed Tuesday's date for a hearing on another application of Satyender Jain with regard to his medical treatment in Tihar.

Jain recently moved the court seeking contempt action against ED alleging that ED leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.



A CCTV video of Jain getting a body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media recently.

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

In another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage. The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.

"Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in the court. Soon after this, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was also suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of jailed Delhi minister.

Jain has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application.

The same court on Saturday dismissed the plea moved by Jain for special food as per his religious beliefs. The court while passed the order stated that, Tihar records prima facie shows that its officials of jail, were providing preferential treatment to Satyneder Jain by providing fruits and vegetables, being Minister of Government of Delhi, in violation of DPR 2018. (ANI)

