Saurashtra, Kutch to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that some places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tripura, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Jharkhand and Odisha.



Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr, likely to prevail over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, western parts of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea and south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. (ANI)

