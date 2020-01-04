Savarkar's grandson admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Ranjeet Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has been admitted to a hospital here on Friday night following ill-health.

He is under observation.

"On Friday night at about 10.30 pm he was admitted. He was not well due to the exertion following his hectic schedule," said Sanjay Chandrekar, his acquaintance.

" There is nothing to worry about, he is doing well and will be discharged soon," he added. (ANI)

