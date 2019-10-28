Rescue operation underway to save toddler who fell into borewell in Tiruchirappall. (Photo/ANI)
Rescue operation underway to save toddler who fell into borewell in Tiruchirappall. (Photo/ANI)

#SaveSujith: Over 52 hrs on, rescue ops continue to save TN toddler who fell into borewell

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:06 IST

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Over 52 hours on, efforts are still underway to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is closely monitoring the rescue operations at the site.
A team of Madurai fire and rescue department workers has also left for the site.
After several failed attempts, a new pit was dug in the tunnel near the deep well.
According to officials at the site, the ONGC's rig machine was called for this but it got damaged due to presence of rocks. Later, a second high-speed engine was brought for drilling in order to rescue the toddler from Ramanathapuram.
Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar and Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan are present at the spot, directing the authorities concerned to try their best to rescue the infant at earliest.
The infant named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Wilson. (ANI)

