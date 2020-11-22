Saving lives from COVID-19 is government's top priority, says Rajasthan CM

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): While holding a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that government's top priority will be to save lives, provide adequate treatment and encourage people to follow health protocols.

"Holding an extensive meeting to review the #COVID19 situation across the state. Taking stock of the prevailing conditions & ongoing efforts to contain the virus. Our topmost priority is to save lives, provide adequate treatment & encourage people to strictly follow health protocols," the CM tweeted.

The state government imposed the night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in eight district headquarters- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara in view of COVID-19 spread.



Ashok Gehlot reviewed the arrangements for the compliance of night curfew in the designated eight districts.

"Reviewing the arrangements to contain infection, ensure compliance of decisions taken last night including that of night curfew & also to make sure that people are not inconvenienced. #COVID19," he further said in a tweet.

He ordered the officials to closely monitor the infection rate and ensure people wear masks.

"Also gave instructions to closely monitor containment efforts in areas where infection rate is high & to ensure that people comply with the rule to wear masks when outside. #Rajasthan," he added in tweet. (ANI)

