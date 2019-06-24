Sawai Madhopur: Seven killed, 30 injured in road accident

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): Seven people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured when the canter in which they were travelling turned turtle in Barwara on Sunday.

The victims, mostly women, were taken to the District Hospital for treatment, where many of them were declared brought dead or succumbed to injuries. The seriously injured were referred to Jaipur for treatment.

Police said that they were going to attend a marriage ceremony at Mandwara village when the vehicle overturned.

"Almost 30 people have been admitted to the hospital. All doctors have been called to attend to the patients. The administration will do everything to ensure proper treatment is given to the injured," Raghunath Khatik, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) told ANI here. (ANI)