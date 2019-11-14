Abhishek Manu Singhvi speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Phoito/ANI
Abhishek Manu Singhvi speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Phoito/ANI

SC accepted our submissions in contempt case against Rahul: Singhvi

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday said he was glad that Supreme Court had accepted the apology in the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi and noted that intention was never in any manner to show disrespect to the apex court.
"I think this is largely a successful result in terms of discharge from the contempt issue," Singhvi told reporters here.
Singhvi, who spoke as a lawyer, said certain things were said in the heat of a political campaign and neither intended nor done for any other purpose than to attack a political party.
"As far as the Rahul Gandhi case is concerned, I am happy and glad that Supreme Court, in the end, has accepted our submissions that intention was never in any manner to show disrespect to the apex court...that certain things were said in the heat of a political campaign and neither intended nor done for any other purpose than to attack a political party...and has ultimately accepted our unconditional apology," he said.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi closed a contempt petition and accepted Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful.
On the Sabarimala decision by the top court, Singhvi said think there is a partial recognition that original Sabarimala judgement may need reconsideration, so there again it is a partial success.
"As far as Sabarimala is concerned, to the extent that majority today refers in the review proceedings the entire matter to a larger bench, I think there is partial success for our point of view. I think there is a partial recognition that original Sabarimala judgement may need reconsideration, so there again is partial success."
"I hope and trust that new bench is constituted in the near future and a final decision is binding on all is delivered," he said.
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred to a larger constitution bench a batch of review petitions against its September 2018 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple.
While Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice DY Chandrachud dissented, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Indu Malhotra sent the Sabarimala review to a larger Bench by a 3-2 ruling.
Singhvi also said that it appears there has been no stay order on the original judgement in this case.
Commenting on SC ruling on Karnataka speaker's decision, Singhvi said, "To the extent, I was defending the speaker's order, the SC had yesterday completely upheld all aspect of it-- disqualification upheld, a resignation cannot pre-emptively get rid of the disqualification upheld, a disqualification operates from the day of act of omission, not from the day, the order is passed."
"The only issue where the SC has disagreed with the Speaker, I think rightly is that the MLAs cannot stand again for the elections which are forthcoming," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:00 IST

Day after SC verdict on disqualified K'taka MLAs, ex-BJP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka legislators.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:52 IST

Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole demise of Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and said that his demise was a big loss for Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:50 IST

WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:47 IST

Rafale issue 'exercise of vilification' and doubting Defence...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government said that the controversy on the Rafale fighter jet deal was an "exercise of vilification and casting doubts on the Defence acquisition process", which was put to an end by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

'Mo School': CM urges Odisha alumni to create healthy education...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the alumni from Odisha to join "Mo School" movement to create a healthy education eco-system in education, which can help to achieve transformational goals of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Welcome SC's decision to refer Sabarimala issue to a larger...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer a batch of petitions in the Sabarimala case to a larger constitutional bench.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:10 IST

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it wants to move ahead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:07 IST

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:59 IST

SC verdict on Rafale shows truth can be troubled but not defeated: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday said that his party welcomes the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the review petitions filed in the Rafale deal and for stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had used it to drag the apex court into politics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:34 IST

Andhra: Temple demolished as part of road-widening exercise, BJP...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Kanakadurga Malleswara Swamy temple in the Kolli Sarada market area here was demolished as part of a road-widening plan after another temple at an alternate piece of land was constructed, said city planner of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Manohar Parrikar's son attacks Rahul Gandhi on Rafale order

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Mounting attack on Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case should be a "learning experience" for the Congress leader.

Read More
iocl