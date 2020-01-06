SC adjourns defamation suit against Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till January 13 the criminal defamation suit filed by industrialist Nusli Wadia in a lower court in Mumbai against Ratan Tata and other board members of the Tata Sons Limited.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde suggested both the parties to settle the matter among themselves and takes into note the Bombay High Court's finding that Tata had no intention to defame Wadia.

Last year, on a plea filed by Ratan Tata and other members of Tata Son, the Bombay High Court had quashed the defamation suit filed by Nusli Wadia in the lower court.

Wadia, in his suit in a magistrate court, accused Ratan Tata and others of making a defamatory statement against him after they removed Cyrus Mistry on October 24, 2016, as the group chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

