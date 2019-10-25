SC adjourns hearing of plea regarding appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a plea demanding the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the matter for November 4 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre requested for more time to reply.
The Supreme Court Collegium has earlier recommended to the Centre appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhu's Pradesh High Court.
After the Centre had sent the recommendation back to the Collegium for reconsideration, the Collegium recommended Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.
The Centre is yet to issue notification of Justice Kureshi's appointment as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.
The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association had approached the apex court seeking a direction to the Centre to implement the Collegium's recommendation to appoint Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice.
The advocates' association said Kureshi was appointed as a judge of Gujarat High Court in 2004 and was functioning as acting Chief Justice of High Court when he was transferred to Bombay High Court in November 2018.
The Collegium had, in its proposal of May 10, recommended the elevation of Justice Kureshi of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court but later modified its order and sought his appointment as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:18 IST
