SC adjourns hearing of plea seeking injunction on farmers' tractor rally till Jan 20

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Supreme Court of India on Monday adjourned the hearing in the application filed by Delhi Police seeking a direction to put an injunction on the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day till January 20.

Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, was hearing the farmers' case today.

CJI while hearing the case said, "Right now, we can't deal with it...The question of entry into Delhi is a law and order situation that is to be determined by the police."

The top court said Delhi Police is at liberty to invoke all powers under the law and has all the power to deal with law and order situations.

"We have told the Attorney General and Solicitor General before that whether who should allow and who should not be allowed and the number of people who can enter is all matters of law and order and that has to be dealt with the by the police. We are not the first authority," CJI stated.

The Apex Court had already issued the notice on this issue on the application filed by the Delhi Police, on the last date of hearing on January 12. (ANI)