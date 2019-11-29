SC adjourns J-K Habeas Corpus petitions till Dec 6

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till December 6 the hearing on Habeas Corpus petitions seeking those under detention in Jammu and Kashmir to be produced before the court.

Habeas corpus petition seeks a person under arrest to be brought before a court, especially to secure their release, unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.

After the central government abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir in August, several local mainstream leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah and others, were put under detention. Subsequently, petitions were moved. (ANI)

