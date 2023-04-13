SC adjourns Palghar lynching case for 2 weeks

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned for two weeks as the Maharashtra government sought time to respond on the transfer of probe to CBI into the Palghar lynching case wherein two Sadhus were lynched to death.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala adjourned the matter at the request of the counsel appearing for the Maharashtra government.

The counsel told the bench that the government has consented to the CBI probe into the incident but further instructions from the government are awaited hence matter be adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, the apex court asked the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit before it stating that it is referring to the investigation. It told the Maharashtra government that when the State has no objection to transferring the Palgarh lynching case to the CBI, it can refer the case to the agency itself.

Maharashtra government had told the apex court that it has consented to the investigation by the CBI into the case.



A batch of pleas was filed in the top court seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or CBI into the Palghar lynching case wherein two Sadhus were lynched to death.

The pleas are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in the Palghar district.

Maharashtra government had earlier informed Supreme Court that all guilty police officials had been punished or suspended from services

The pleas have also sought a probe by the CBI and the registration of an FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

