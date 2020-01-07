SC adjourns plea to reopen corruption case against Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks a plea seeking to reopen a 2010 corruption case related to land grabbing in Bengaluru against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his earlier tenure and Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

A bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice SA Bobde said NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya cannot piggyback and asked its lawyer Prashant Bhushan to show what it did to prosecute its complaint in the land grab case and corruption charges against Yediyurappa and Shivakumar.

"You cannot do piggyback, you cannot ride on somebody's shoulder," CJI Bobde told the NGO.(ANI)







