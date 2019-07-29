SC adjourns till Aug 2 hearing on Mallya's plea against confiscation of properties

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Mallya">Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on the confiscation of the properties owned by him and his relatives.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi adjourned the hearing after senior lawyer Fali Nariman, representing Mallya, sought that the matter be taken up along with another appeal which will be filed against an order of the Karnataka High Court related to the issue.

In the plea, the embattled businessman has submitted that no properties other than those related to Kingfisher Airlines, which is facing cases of alleged irregularities, should be attached.

On July 11, the Bombay High court had dismissed Mallya's petition seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties by a government agency.

On January 5 this year, a special PMLA court had declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender and directed that the properties of the 63-year-old be confiscated.

Mallya had fled India on March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then.

Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to Mallya to appeal against the UK Home Secretary's order extraditing him to India to face trial on charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. (ANI)

