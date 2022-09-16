SC adjourns till Sept 26 hearing on Curlies restaurant plea against NGT order

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till September 26 Curlies restaurant's plea against the NGT order and extended its interim order on stay against the demolition till the next date of hearing.

The Curlies restaurant is linked to the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat was being demolished for allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms but the owners of the restaurant have moved the Supreme Court challenging the demolition action.

Meanwhile, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has filed its affidavit in the top court opposing the owner Linet Nunes' plea.

In the affidavit, GCZMA said that the restaurant has violated the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.



GCZMA submitted that restaurant had never produced any substantive piece of evidence, documentary or otherwise, to establish her contention that the unauthorised structure standing on the suit property has been in existence since prior to 1991 and it had failed to discharge her onus of proving that the structure existed prior to 1991.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa in one particular survey number but directed the owners of the restaurant not to carry out any commercial activities till further orders.

The court order came on Curlies restaurant owner mentioned the plea relating to the NGT order.

The stay was granted with respect to the demolition of buildings in one survey number subject to the condition that the owner will not carry out any commercial activities in the structure premises.

The court clarified that if there is unauthorised construction on land other than the above survey number, the demolition can go on. The court issued notice to the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) and directed it to file a response in connection with the matter along with pictures and reports. (ANI)

