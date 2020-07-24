SC adjourns to Aug 4 hearing on 2009 contempt plea against Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to August 4 hearing on a 2009 contempt petition against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for allegedly accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra starts adjourned the hearing in the 2009 contempt petition matter after all the parties in the case sought adjournment.

Senior lawyer Dr Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Prashant Bhushan, said that the case is of the year 2009 and added that the last hearing in the matter was held in the year 2013.

"Earlier, Ram Jethmalani used to appear for Prashant Bhushan. After his demise, I am appearing for Prashant Bhushan," Dr Dhavan said.

"We need to go into the case. We need records. We have to prove the case," Dr Dhavan submitted before the apex court and sought time, following which the matter was fixed for hearing on August 4. (ANI)

