SC adjourns to tomorrow case related to proper treatment of COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for tomorrow a case pertaining to the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and dignified handling of bodies.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Centre has filed an affidavit and the Gujarat government has also filed a report on fire in hospitals in the state. A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the matter as it did not receive Centre affidavit on its record.

Mehta said the Central government has filed reply on December 11 and Gujarat government has filed its report on December 12.



"We have received the report for fire audits by Gujarat but the report by centre is not on our record," the bench said.

The apex court had last week sought a response from the Centre as well as states on issues ranging from adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks and social distancing norms. It had also sought their responses on fire safety measures in hospitals after incidents of fire in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

Recently, it also took cognizance of the fire incident in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, in which several patients had died, raising the issue of lack of proper fire safety measures in hospitals across the country.

The Centre and state govermments were asked to file detailed affidavits on steps taken by them with regard to it's December 3 order, in which the bench while taking into note that guidelines with regard to wearing of masks and keeping social distancing are not being followed in almost all of the states, sought their suggestions in this regard.

It had also sought an inquiry report from the Gujrat government on the Rajkot incident and asked all other states to also file reports on fire incidents. The bench was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the management of COVID-19 crisis and mishandling of bodies. (ANI)

