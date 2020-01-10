SC advocates sing Vande Mataram, read out Preamble of Constitution

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A group of Supreme Court advocates on Friday sang the National Song, Vande Mataram, and also read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India in the court's lawn.

This comes days after a group of lawyers, including senior lawyers Prashant Bhushan and Kamini Jaiswal, read out the Preamble to remind people of the constitutional values.

The move comes in the backdrop of protests against the newly amended citizenship law across the country.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

